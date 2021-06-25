Anthony Brindisi will not run for Congress in 2022

BINGHAMTON, NY – Former New York 22nd Congressional District Representative Anthony Brindisi announced that he will be not running for Congress again in 2022.

He said that he wants to be closer to his family during a crucial time in his children’s lives.

Brindisi served in the New York State Assembly from 2011 to 2018 before going to congress after defeating incumbent Claudia Tenney.

Brindisi then lost a close election to Tenney that wasn’t resolved until 100 days after Election Day.

He says that he still plans on doing some form of public service.

“I do want to be able to give back to the community, this is my home and I love it here. Although Congressional service isn’t in the future right now, I’m definitely not ruling out public service down the road as long as it’s something that keeps me closer to home,” says Brindisi.

Brindisi says one thing hes proud of over his two years in Congress is getting 12 bills he offered signed into law on important issues such as health care and manufacturing.

He is currently practicing as a lawyer in Utica.

Potential redistricting may also dramatically alter the 2022 election,.