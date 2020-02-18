Anthony Brindisi visits Lockheed Martin

BINGHAMTON, NY – Congressman Anthony Brindisi made a number of stops in our area today, including bringing good news to Lockheed Martin in Owego.

Brindisi toured the facility which produces aerospace technology for the military.

The congressman, who is a member of the House Armed Services Committee, was shown some of the aviation electronic controls that Lockheed makes for helicopters and planes.

Brindisi touted over 700 million dollars worth of funding for Lockheed programs that were part of the recently passed National Defense Authorization Act.

“We want our sailors and soldiers and airmen to have an unfair advantage when they enter the battlefield. To secure that funding, we’ll make sure they have the latest technology when they are called to battle,” says Brindisi.

Brindisi says the NDAA included money for 6 new VH-92A Presidential helicopters that will soon replace the current fleet of Marine One choppers.

There was also funding for a laser weapon for Navy ships that Lockheed is helping to produce.

The company has 2,300 employees at its Owego location.