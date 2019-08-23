Anthony Brindisi visits Castle Creek Mirabito

CASTLE CREEK, N.Y. – Those stopping for gas in Castle Creek Thursday may have noticed a familiar face behind the counter.

Congressman Anthony Brindisi was at the Mirabito in Castle Creek as part of his Brindisi at Your Business Project.

While there, he interacted with employees, customers and the owners to learn more about the business.

Brindisi says since he’s taken office, whenever he’s not in Washington, he likes to be out in the district learning firsthand about the needs of local business owners and other constituents.

“When I ran for office I said no matter if you’re a Democrat or Republican, whether you voted for me or not, I want to represent everybody in this district the same. I want to make sure we’re meeting the needs of this community and that we’re listening most importantly to everyone here so when I have to vote down in Washington I know how it’s going to affect a business back home,” he says.

Brindisi says a common concern brought up on his visit is the need for new and updated infrastructure such as roads, bridges and even the power grid.

His visit to Mirabito was organized by the National Association of Convenience Stores which is offering members of Congress an up close and personal look at how these businesses operate.