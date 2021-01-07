Anthony Brindisi reacts to Capitol invasion

BINGHAMTON, NY -As the fallout continues from the storming of the U-S Capitol yesterday, former Congressman Anthony Brindisi has joined a chorus of voices condemning the invasion.

Brindisi says that President Trump needs to take responsibility, and that Trump encouraged the behavior by telling his supporters at a rally earlier in the day to march to the Capitol and show strength.

The Democrat says there is no place for this in America, and that the United States was the laughing stock of the world yesterday.

“This is one of the saddest days of my lifetime. Seeing, I wouldn’t even call them protestors, these are domestic terrorists, who are storming the Capitol, a symbol of our democracy and our freedom, to interrupt what should be a very peaceful transition of power,” says Brindisi.

Brindisi was not inside the Capitol as the 22nd congressional district election remains undecided and the seat is unfilled.

His opponent in the race, Republican Claudia Tenney, released a statement of her own, saying deep concerns over the election do not justify violence or property damage, and that those who threaten, attack, and destroy betray our fundamental rights.