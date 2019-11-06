Anthony Brindisi holds Veterans Resource Fair at SUNY Broome

BINGHAMTON, NY – Local vets were invited to a one stop shop for veteran services yesterday.

Congressman Anthony Brindisi held a Veterans Resource Fair at SUNY Broome.

In attendance were local organizations committed to helping those who have served with needs such as housing, education assistance and employment opportunities.

Brindisi says offering mental health services is a particularly pressing need.

“You know, we have 20 veterans a day that are taking their life to suicide, 14 of those 20 are not coming to the VA to get the services that they need. And we’re trying to do more on a bi-partisan basis within the community to pass legislation and to strengthen our VA and make sure that the workers at the VA who deal with suicide prevention are getting out into the community, especially in our more rural areas,” says Brindisi.

Brindisi says he wants to take a comprehensive approach to addressing the needs of veterans in less-populated areas.

He says it’s important to make sure everyone has the same options available.