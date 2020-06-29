Anthony Brindisi announces local priorities he wants addressed in the 2021 National Defense Authorization Act

BINGHAMTON, NY – Congressman Anthony Brindisi is working to ensure upstate New York plays a crucial role in the nation’s defense systems.

Brindisi announced local priorities that he wants to address in the 2021 National Defense Authorization Act.

Brindisi wants to protect high-tech, defense jobs across his district including those at Lockheed Martin in Owego and the Rome Lab.

He is also pushing for more military supplies to be made, and purchased, in America rather than other countries, such as China.

Lastly, Brindisi would like to see more done for service members and veterans when it comes to mental health.

“There is clearly not enough mental health professionals within the military to treat service members. There is an alarming rate of suicide among active duty personnel. And, there’s an alarming rate of suicide among veterans once they leave service. So, we have to attack this from both sides,” says Brindisi.

Brindisi is a member of both the House Armed Services Committee and the Veterans Affairs Committee, which he says enables him to bridge the gap so service members can have a smoother transition once they leave the military.