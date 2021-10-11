Another Spiedie Fest in the books

BINGHAMTON, NY – Pleasant weather for October greeted festival-goers at Otsiningo Park this weekend.

The Spiedie Fest and Balloon Rally attracted large crowds Friday, Saturday and Sunday.

The car show enjoyed a big turnout and NewsChannel 34’s Jackie Gillis and Emily Venuti competed in the annual spiedie cooking contest where they prepared their own take on a McDonald’s Happy Meal that they called a McSpiedie.

Unfortunately, weather conditions prevented the hot air balloons from flying over the weekend, although they did inflate on Friday and Saturday evenings.

Also, country singer Billy Currington was unable to perform due to vocal issues on Saturday evening.

His concert is being rescheduled for a different venue sometime in the coming year.

Tickets for Saturday evening’s performance will be honored at that concert.