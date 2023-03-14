BINGHAMTON, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – New York State is amidst another March snow storm, and although it wasn’t exactly what we were preparing for, it was enough to cancel schools.

Lead Forecaster at the National Weather Service Brian Tentinger says that up at the airport, the station observed 3.4 inches of snowfall since it started falling yesterday evening through 2 p.m. today.

Broome County Executive Jason Garnar lifted the county’s State of Emergency and travel advisory at 2.

Even though mother nature did not drop as much snow on us as we expected, it was still enough to coat the sledding hills.

Binghamton Resident Jake Siemiarowski took off work after his daughter’s pre-school was cancelled and hit the slopes at Rec Park.

He says he’d be willing to do it all over again tomorrow, but expects that the travel conditions will be much better.

“They’ve been so quick to take care of the roads, they’re out plowing before the snow even starts hitting. So, my hope is that we’ll be able to go back to normal, but if there’s enough more snow and it’s closed, we’ll be back.”

The National Weather Service in Binghamton says that the more intense snowfall is positioned just East of Binghamton.

Snowfall rates in that area could have been up to 1 and a half inches per hour today.

Tonight, the National Weather Service says a chance of snow showers after 11 p.m. with new snow accumulation of up to an inch.

For tomorrow, forecasts show a slight chance of showers before 11 a.m., a high near 34, and blustery wind gusts as high as 32 mph.