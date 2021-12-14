BINGHAMTON, NY – A local restaurant was helping its customers get into the holiday spirit by collecting toys for the needy.

Little Venice held it annual Toy Drive, SIP and Shop last week.

Patrons were asked to bring in an unwrapped toy for Broome County Toys for Tots and receive a discounted spaghetti dinner.

Co-owner Gina Minichino says this is always a successful event for the restaurant.

“It’s always important to give back to our community. Being a family restaurant, family atmosphere, we feel this is something we can give back and we like to do,” says Minichino.

In addition to a discounted spaghetti dinner, there was a complimentary wine tasting in the lobby.

The wine tasting offered samples of Italian specialties that are available in the restaurant’s gift shop.