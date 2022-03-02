BINGHAMTON, NY – The local Irish-American community is preparing for its biggest party of the year, while welcoming and honoring local Ukrainian Americans.

Details of the 54th Parade Day were released today at Binghamton City Hall.

The parade was canceled last year due to the pandemic.

Festivities begin Saturday at 11:30 A-M with a Catholic mass at St. Mary’s on Court Street.

The parade begins at 1:30.

This year, the parade will include 4 pipe bands, 1 kazoo band, 3 Irish dance companies, multiple police, fire and ambulance companies and local Irish organizations.

Binghamton Police Captain Conor Heslin, a third generation member of the force, will serve as the official starter, which has become a family tradition.

“I’ve had actually four people in my family start the parade. My grandfather, my father, my uncle and now myself. It’s a great honor, I’m very happy to accept the nomination,” says Heslin.

Bill and Debbie Burke, who are both very active in the Ancient Order of Hibernians and Ladies A-O-H will serve as grand marshals and Binghamton High School student Katie Wagaman will be Maid of Erin.

Binghamton Public Works has been busy removing snow banks along the parade route on Court and Main Streets and a green stripe will painted down the center.

A group representing the local Ukrainian-American community has been invited to march in the parade as a way of showing support for Ukraine as it fends off the Russian invasion.