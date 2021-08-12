OWEGO, NY- Tioga County Allies in Substance Abuse Prevention Coalition is inviting all Tioga County residents and businesses to attend the annual Overdose Awareness Vigil.

The theme is “A River in the Desert.”

Anyone is invited to attend, it’s asked that you bring your own chair if you plan to sit.

A program, candles and resource will be available, free of charge, for those who attend.

The event is taking place on August 19th at 7 pm at the Owego Courthouse.

If it does rain the location will change to the First Presbyterian Union Church at 111 Temple Street in Owego.

For more information, contact: amikeska@casa-trinity.org.