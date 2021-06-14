Annual Nelcorp Make-A-Wish Open tees off at Traditions at the Glen

JOHNSON CITY, NY – The annual ‘Nelcorp Make-A-Wish Open’ teed off this morning.

This golf tournament is an annual fundraiser that supports life-changing wishes for local children with critical illnesses.

From April 28th through May 9th, Dunkin’s campaign, Make-A-Wish Star Donut took place.

Anyone that donated $1 received a special blue star donut filled with Bavarian cream.

This year, Dunkin’ raised over $83,000 for Make-A-Wish Central New York.

Diane Kuppermann, President and CEO of the local chapter says wishes provide hope for the children.

“Critical illness takes so much from these kids and their families. A wish does more than create one moment of time, it creates a lifetime of memories and experiences and in the moment it gives them an opportunity just to get away and be a normal family and forget about being sick and have everything taken care of for them,” he said.

Kuppermann says there are approximately 200 kids waiting for wishes, about 30 of those are from the Southern Tier.

This year, Brayden Deno, a 6-year-old from Binghamton was at the event accepting the check from Dunkin.

His wish was to go to Walt Disney World Resort to meet Buzz Lightyear, and last year he was able to do that.