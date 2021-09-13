Annual Mitzvah Marathon at Binghamton University

BINGHAMTON, NY- The annual Mitzvah Marathon is back at Binghamton University, in honor of 9/11.

Mitzvah stands for Good Deed in Hebrew, so the Center for Jewish Student Life and Hillel at Binghamton have the fair in remembrance of the many victims that lost their lives that day.

They were set up near the New Union at B-U for any students of faculty could choose a Mitzvah to do.

Nora Monasheri, Major Programs Coordinator says she was in charge of putting this event together and it’s such a rewarding experience.

“It’s just such a great opportunity. Even after 20 years you can see students who weren’t even alive during the time of 9/11 coming here to take an event that from darkness to really turning it to light,” says Monasheri.

You had the choice to contribute to charity, make quilts for the underprivileged children, donate food to CHOW, write a greeting card for soldiers or a get well card for children in the hospital, and more.

Anyone that did a good deed filled out a form documenting it and then attached it to a picture of a victim from 9/11.