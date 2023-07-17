JOHNSON CITY, NY – (WIVT/WBGH) A sold out field of golfers teed off last week for a local charity golf tournament.

The 18th annual Maggie Memorial Charity Golf Tournament took place on Friday at Traditions at the Glen. The yearly tournament is in memory of ex-NFL Linebacker and Union-Endicott star Isaiah Kacyvenski’s late mother, Margaret Kulakowski, who spent most of her childhood growing up in the Children’s Home in Binghamton. Golfers were able to participate in a raffle where all of the funds went to support the Children’s Home. Kacyvenski says that it feels great to be back in the area.

“That blue collar, hard work, that work ethic, across the board, that’s the fabric of this community. Tough but loving, is kind of how I always think about this area, and there’s a ton of men and women around this area that really helped me get to where I wanted to go,” said Kacyvenski.

This is the 18th year of the tournament which has raised over $350,000 since Kacyvenski founded while he was still playing in the NFL.

NewsChannel 34’s own Jim Ehmke played in this year’s tournament featured as a celebrity guest.