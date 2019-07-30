Annual Kelly LaBare 5K Run and Walk at Spiedie Fest

Here’s a way to burn off some of the calories you’ll consume while eating at this weekend’s Spiedie Fest and Balloon Rally.

The annual Kelly LaBare 5K Run and Walk takes place in beautiful Otsiningo Park on Sunday morning during the festival.

The race is held in memory and celebration of Kelly LaBare, an education advocate and running enthusiast who died unexpectedly in 1997 at age 25.

The USATF certified course is a flat and fast run along a paved roadway and walking trails through the park.

Sponsored by Delta Engineers, Architects and Land Surveyors and Logowise, the race starts at 9:30 am.

On site registration begins at 8:00 am with a free kids 9 and under run at 9:00 am.

Registration is $25.

For more information, including where to buy $20 3-day Spiedie Fest passes, go to http://SpiedieFest.com.