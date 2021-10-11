Annual Italian Festival celebrated downtown

BINGHAMTON, NY – Following the parade, there was the annual celebration of Italian culture in downtown Binghamton.

From 9:30 to 12:30, Water Street outside of Boscov’s was closed down so that members of Saint Mary of the Assumption could sell Italian meals and desserts including sausage sandwiches, meatball sandwiches and cannolis.

There was also live music from Rooster and the Roadhouse Horns that got the audience dancing and forming a Conga line.

Organizer Renee Cramer says the beautiful weather provided a great opportunity to reunite with people she hadn’t seen since before the pandemic.

“It was so nice to see people you haven’t seen in a long time, and just be able to be out and enjoy things again. It was nice,” says Cramer.

The parade also included a slightly smaller version of the annual Tournament of Bands competition among local high school marching bands.

Winners were Johnson City in Class A, Williamson in Class B and Athens Area in Class C.