Annual Hops and Swaps event at Greek Peak

VIRGIL, NY – While fall has just begun, ski and snowboard enthusiasts can prepare for the winter season ahead at an annual Greek Peak event.

Hops and Swaps returns this weekend to Greek Peak Mountain Resort in Virgil.

It combines a free 3-day ski swap operated by the Greek Peak Ski Club with a ticketed beer and wine tasting event put on by the resort on Saturday.

The swap takes place from 3 to 9 tomorrow, 9 to 6 Saturday and 9 to noon on Sunday and features new and used equipment plus plenty of new clothing and accessories.

The hops portion is from 1 to 5 on Saturday and costs $45 for adults and $20 for kids or designated drivers.

In addition to the beer and wine tastings, there will be food stations, craft vendors, inflatables and Dan the Snake Man.