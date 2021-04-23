Annual DOT “Trash Blitz” cleanup

BINGHAMTON, NY – The New York State Department of Transportation is doing its part to help protect the environment.

Every year, the staff at the DOT get together to help collect and dispose of litter along state roads.

They were unable to do it last year due to covid, but in 2019 they filled over 8,600 bags of garbage.

Today, staff met on Route 434, from Apalachin to Owego and immediately began collecting trash.

Public Information Specialist, Scott Cook says they are doing their part to protect the Earth, now he asks that we do the same.

“This is an event where we get a lot of our people involved, but we get maintenance workers out here every day, cleaning up these spots. And everyday they have to do it over again because people are careless with their garbage and their trash,” says Cook.

Cook hopes this event also brings awareness to motorist that littering not only affects the Earth, it affects wildlife as well.

If wildlife gets any of the litter in their system, it can be very damaging.

Cook says people don’t realize that highway litter takes thousands of hours to remove and costs millions of dollars each year.