ENDICOTT, N.Y. (WIVT/WBGH) – The Endicott Performing Arts Center is heralding in the holidays with a Christmas variety show.

The 2023 EPAC Christmas Show is set to run from December 1 through December 3 at the EPAC in the town.

The show will features performers from all ages singing and dancing to a catalogue of Christmas Classics for the performances.

Reserved seating tickets are already on sale, with prices of $20 for adults and $15 for seniors and children. Showtimes will be 8 p.m. on the 1 and 2, with the 3 being a 3 p.m. matinee.

For more information or to purchase tickets click here.