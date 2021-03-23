Annual Catfish Derby cancelled again due to pandemic

OWEGO, NY — This year’s Joseph Kinney Memorial Catfish Derby has been cancelled.

Normally held in June, the annual Owego event has been postponed for one more year due to current restrictions surrounding the pandemic according to the local chapter of the Vietnam Veterans of America.

The organization thanks the community for their donations and sponsorships so that they can continue to function and provide services.

Vietnam Veterans of America Chapter 480 says this year they were able to buy Christmas presents for those at the Oxford Veterans home and purchase food for Rural Ministries for less fortunate families during the holiday season, and also donate to the Boys & Girls Club in Owego and continue their scholarship program at Owego Free Academy.