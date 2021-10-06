Annual car show at the Spiedie Fest

BINGHAMTON, NY – This weekend’s beautiful forecast should encourage local car enthusiasts to bring their rides to the Spiedie Fest Car Show this weekend.

The show, hosted by American Cruisers Car Club, takes place on Saturday and Sunday from 10 to 2.

This year, specific classes have been eliminated so friends can park their cars together wherever they choose on the North Field.

A major attraction will be the 1958 yellow Chevy Impala convertible that once belonged to Wendy’s Founder Dave Thomas.

It was purchased at auction by a local collector several years ago.

“I can remember the car as a kid. It was used in many commercials. This car is going to be under the Jack Sherman Toyota tent and I’ve got the commercials running on a loop. So, you’ll be able to see the car and see Dave Thomas driving it down the road,” says Alpaugh.

Awards will be given out in a variety of categories such as Best Import, Best Ford and Coolest Car.

The awards are made from old pistons, except for the Best in Show trophies for each day which were produced by the Corning Museum of Glass.

The car show runs from 10 to 2 both days.