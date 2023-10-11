BINGHAMTON, N.Y. (WIVT/WBGH) – Environmentalists are joining forces this month to beautify Broome County and preserve natural habitats across the local area.

The Broome County Environmental Management Council is looking to the community for volunteers as they host the annual Broome County Riverbank Clean Up on October 21. From 9 a.m. to noon, volunteer groups will clean up trash from local riverbanks and communities. This is the only county-wide riverbank clean up within the Susquehanna watershed.

Those interested are encouraged to organize a team or register individually. The EMC will then work with your group to select a site and arrange trash collection on the day of the cleanup. They will also provide volunteers with basic supplies such as trash bags and vinyl exam gloves. Those who wish to bring their own materials are encouraged to do so.

For more information on the event and how to participate, visit gobroomecounty.com. Any questions can be directed to the EMC at emcbroomecounty@gmail.com or calling 607-778-2911.

To register for the cleanup, click here.

A map link showing the designated cleanup spots can be seen here.