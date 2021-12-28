KIRKWOOD, NY – An annual blood drive, honoring the life of a fallen New York State Trooper, took place today.

Back in 2014, Trooper Chris Skinner lost his life by a hit-and-run driver while conducting a traffic stop on I-81 in Broome County.

Since then, his family has put on this blood drive at the Five Mile Point Co every year.

Area Booking Manger for the American Red Cross Binghamton District, Nancy Brady says they expect today to be a great turnout.

She also adds this blood drive comes at a time of great need for blood.

“It’s critical, right now we are facing a blood shortage. It’s the worst blood shortage we’ve seen in almost 10 years, so it’s very dangerously low. We are definitely encouraging people to come out if they are eligible to donate blood, every unit helps to save three lives,” she said.

Brady said they hope to get fifty-five units at today’s blood drive.

It went on from noon to six and everyone that came got a shirt, a coupon from Texas Roadhouse, and they were able to sign their name into a scrapbook that was made in memory of Skinner.