BINGHAMTON, N.Y. – (WIVT/WBGH) Children and families preparing for the new school year can stop by the Boulevard United Methodist Church to participate in back-to-school activities.

The Boulevard UMC is inviting community members to join them for the Annual AnnaBelle Memorial Ice Cream Social event on September 2 from 4 to 6 p.m. They event is completely free and welcome to all who wish to attend.

Along with the ice cream social, there will be a variety of kid’s activities such as games, prizes, face painting, and a clown making balloon animals. Guests will also be able enjoy live music provided by Treasure as well as other food options.

The church will also be giving away free school supplies, children’s books, and dental supplies while they last. Children are encouraged to bring their backpacks, books, and other belongings to be blessed by Pastor Charlie, who will be in attendance.

Broome County Health will be on site to provide further information on vaccinations as well.

Boulevard United Methodist Church is located at 113 Grand Boulevard.