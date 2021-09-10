Annual 9/11 remembrance ceremony at SUNY Broome

BINGHAMTON, NY – Each year, SUNY Broome gathers near the flagpole on campus to remember the tragic events that took place on 9/11.

Even though 9/11 is tomorrow, SUNY Broome holds its ceremony on a weekday that way students and faculty can attend if they wish.

Senator Fred Akshar, County Executive Jason Garnar, Mayor Rich David, first responders and more attended the ceremony.

SUNY Broome President, Kevin Drumm, says new generations, like his son, we’re not alive when the attacks took place so it’s their job as educators to educate the younger generations of what took place 20 years ago.

“Some may wonder why after two decades we continue to gather early in the morning to remember these events. We gather because we were simply asked to never forget,” says Drumm.

Drumm says almost 3,000 lives were lost that day, about 400 of those being first responders

He says at the time, Americans were living in genuine fear that our day to day lives were no longer safe, but thanks to the military and emergency responders, we’ve been safer than anyone would have ever imagined.