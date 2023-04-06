JOHNSON CITY, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – A 2 person play exploring the emotional ups and downs of a relationship is opening this weekend at KNOW Theatre.

“Annapurna” by Sharr White features Tim Gleason as Ulysses and Dori May Ganisin as Emma.

At the beginning of the story, Emma shows up unexpectedly at the trailer of her ex-husband Ulysses who is in ill health.

Through the one act play, the couple, who have not seen each other in 20 years, reflect on their past and grapple with love and loss, hope and regret, humor and forgiveness.

Gleason says he chose the play with the hope of convincing Ganisin to play the role of Emma.

“It’s a beautiful, beautiful character that she plays and sure enough, I put the bait in the water and I had to get the big net out of course when you go after the big actors around here. We’re having a blast.”

Ganisin says, “We’ve worked together before and I think we have a really great relationship and rapport that works for these characters.”

Annapurna is the name of a mountain and serves as metaphor for the challenges of the couple’s relationship.

The play opens tomorrow night and will run for 3 weekends.

Showtimes are 8 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays and 3:00 on Sundays.

Tickets are 25 dollars for adults, 20 for seniors and 15 for students and can be purchased at knowtheatre.org.

There will also be a pay-what-you-can performance on Thursday April 13th at 8.