(WWTI) — March is Pet Poison Prevention Month and veterinarians across the country are warning against households risks that could put your pet’s life in danger.

Although there are hundreds of items or products that can be poisonous to your furry friend, below are the most common hazards:

1. Plants

Toxic plants are known to cause reactions from nausea to death. The most common include Atumn Crocus, Azalea, Cyclamen, Kalanchoe, Lilies, Oleander, Dieffenbachia, Daffodils, Lily of the Valley, Sago Palm, Tulips Hyacinths.

However, not all plants are toxic. Research any house plant before bringing it home and ensure it is out of reach from pets.

2. Human Foods

Known foods to be toxic to pets include onions, grapes and chocolate. These can create serious illnesses in pets, sometimes leading to death.

3. Human Medications

Most medications intended for human use can be harmful to pets if ingested. The most common include non-steroidal anti-inflammatories, acetaminophen, antidepressants, ADD/ADHD medications, sleep aids, birth control, ACE inhibitors, beta-blockers, thyroid hormones and cholesterol-lowering agents.

4. Rodenticides

Always keep pets away from traps, bait or poisoned rodents

5. Household chemicals

The Pet Poison Helpline also warned against things that are poisonous specifically for dogs and cats. These are listed below:

Dogs Chocolate

Mouse and Rat Poisons (rodenticides)

Anti-inflammatory medications

Xylitol (sugar-free gum & more)

Grapes & Raisins

Antidepressant Medications

Acetaminophen

Vitamin D Overdose

Stimulant Medications

Fertilizers Cats Lilies (Lilium species)

Spot-on flea/tick medication for dogs

Household Cleaners

Antidepressant Medications

Essential Oils

Anti-inflammatory Medications

Mouse & Rat Poisons (rodenticides)

Stimulant Medications

Onions & Garlic

Vitamin D Overdose

If you suspect your pet has swallowed something harmful, take immediate action by calling your veterinarian for the following emergency lines: