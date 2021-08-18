Animal Care Sanctuary offering free adoptions one day only

EAST SMITHFIELD, PA – It’s the perfect time to adopt your new best friend.

NBC’s Clear the Shelters kicks off on Monday, with a goal to get as many animals out of shelters as possible.

NewsChannel 34 has teamed up with both the Broome County Humane Society and the Animal Care Sanctuary to make this possible.

On August 28th, the Animal Care Sanctuary will be offering free adoptions for kittens, cats and adult dogs at the East Smithfield location.

Visitors can make an appointment, but walk-ins are also welcome.

The Animal Care Sanctuary is located at 353 Sanctuary Hill Lane, East Smithfield, PA.

You can also call 570-596-2200.

Clear The Shelters™ is an annual, nationwide pet adoption campaign that is spearheaded by NBCUniversal Owned Television Stations, a division of NBCUniversal.

Shelters and rescues reduce or waive their pet adoption fees for this campaign to help families find and adopt a pet. Since 2015, over 250,000 pets have been adopted through Clear The Shelters™ events.