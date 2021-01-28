Animal Care Council offers spay/neuter clinic

ENDICOTT, NY – All month long, we’ve been featuring the adoptable cats from the Animal Care Council.

However, they are more than a shelter.

The organization also runs a spay and neuter clinic that can help those who can’t afford to get a cat fixed at a vet.

They charge $90 for females and $60 dollars for males.

And, if you adopt a young kitten from Animal Care Council, the prices are dropped to $45 and $25.

They recommend fixing a cat at the age of 5 months and 4 pounds.

And, if you’re not in a position to adopt, there’s other ways to help.

“We are always accepting donations of paper towels, rubber gloves, scentless laundry detergent or dryer sheets. But other than that on our website and Facebook we keep the public updated with when we’ll be reopening to regular hours or if we’re doing anything significant,” says staff member Abby Durkee.

Currently Animal Care Council is open to the public Tuesdays and Fridays from 3:30 to 6 and Saturdays from 10 to 4.

Due to the pandemic, it is asked that you make an appointment in advance, which you can do at AnimalCareCouncil.org.

And, stay tuned for Toby, today’s adoptable pet.