HARPURSVILLE, N.Y. – (WIVT/WBGH) Animal Adventure Park is saying goodbye to Leo season with a fundraiser dedicated to the prominent big cat so closely tied to this time of year.

The park will be hosting Park After Dark: Rock and Roar on August 26 from 5 to 8 p.m. Guests will be able to meet the animals while enjoying food vendors, live music, and alcoholic beverages as they bask in the “golden hour” sunset.

A portion of all park sales from the event will be donated to lion conservation efforts. Rock and Roar is the park’s third Park After Dark conservation event of the 2023 season. Previous events included a May 5 Cinco de Rhino celebration and a Stars and Stripes evening for tiger conservation.

General admission rates apply. Tickets can be purchased at theanimaladventurepark.com.

The park will close to the general public at 4 p.m. for set-up.