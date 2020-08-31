Animal Adventures participates in two animal surrenders

HARPURSVILLE, N.Y. – Animal Adventure has opened its doors to some reptiles who were in need of a new home.

The park has participated in two animal surrenders this month.

The first occurred on August 12th, in which a person in Bainbridge had built up an expansive collection of reptiles, a number of which are illegal to own in New York State.

On August 13th, Animal Adventure officials assisted with the surrender of an illegal giant python species found on a lawn in the Schenectady area.

Many of the animals were taken to the park, where they are in quarantine.

