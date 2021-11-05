Animal Adventure’s “Jungle Bells” Holiday Lights event is almost set up

COLESVILLE, NY- If you’re interested in what Eddie Bello from Illuminations Holiday Lighting has to offer, visit Animal Adventure to see some of his best work.

Starting next Thursday is Animal Adventures, Jungle Bells: Holiday Lights event.

For the past 10 weeks, Bello and his team have been in the background setting up for this.

Bello says each year the event gets bigger and brighter.

This year, there are about a million lights all around the park, which is doubled from last year.

Owner of Illuminations Holiday Lighting, Bello says, “As far as the park my favorite part is going to be that RGB tunnel, it’s color changing, it’s moving and the tunnel will twist while you’re inside of it. It’s really a lot of technology and process that goes into it but we’re happy to do it and make sure the community enjoys.”

He says there are actually 2 R-G-B tunnels.

And of course the giant light up ornament, which is a great place for a photo-op.

The event starts next Thursday and runs until New Year’s.