Animal Adventure’s Drafts with Giraffes event features a variety of beer and exotic animals

HARPURSVILLE, NY – Leave the kids at home tomorrow night for a special adult only event at Animal Adventure Park.

Drafts with Giraffes returns for its 5th year.

The event will feature 3 dozen breweries and cideries offering over 70 different samples in total.

The park will also be fully open for guests to walk around and visit with the animals, including the giraffes.

Animal Adventure Park owner Jordan Patch is excited for the event, as the lifting of COVID-19 restrictions in New York State has allowed the event to return to full capacity, welcoming over 1,000 guests.

“One of the neat things that’s changed for the event is initially we thought we were going to have to use disposable cups, which for us isn’t good because it’s not very green of us. Well now that the mandates are dropped we’re going back to our glassware and every guest attending gets to take home a souvenir pint glass made specifically for the event,” says Patch.

Patch adds that there will also be food options, such as gelato, fudge and more for an additional price.

There will also be live music by Kevin Ludwig and the Freeloaders.

Those interested in attending have the option of a Designated Driver ticket for $25 or a drinker ticket for $50.

The event runs tomorrow evening from 5 to 8.

To purchase a ticket, you can visit TheAnimalAdventurePark.com.