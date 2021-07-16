Animal Adventure welcomes tiger cubs

HARPURSVILLE, NY – Animal Adventure Park is welcoming two new animals.

The park announced the arrival of tiger cubs Bao and Ming on Thursday.

The names are of Chinese origin and mean “treasure” and “bright” or “shining.”

“These two cubs, brothers, will be companions to one another for life,” Jordan Patch, owner of Animal Adventure Park, said. “Bao and Ming will serve as proud ambassadors for this majestic and beautiful endangered species, advancing our message of conservation through education by offering engaging animal exhibition.”

While tigers have previously been at the Ross Park Zoo, the area has not been home to any tigers since 2015.

Bao and Ming will be on display daily from 10:30 to 2:30.

If you miss them, you can always catch them on the park’s Tiger Cam.