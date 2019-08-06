Animal Adventure welcomes in new curator

HARPURSVILLE, N.Y. – Animal Adventure has announced a major addition to their staff.

The park welcomes in Erin Lien as its new curator.

Lien is a graduate of both SUNY Oswego and SUNY Jefferson where she studied zoology and animal management.

She has worked at facilities such as the Rosamond Gifford Zoo in Syracuse and the Little Rock Zoo.

As curator Lien will over see the animal care staff and animals.

A native of the Watertown area, she says it’s amazing to be back in her home state doing what she loves at such a well known place.

“I had already moved to Arkansas when this all started. But of course I was a giraffe keeper there so i did hear about April and followed her. Unfortunately I wasn’t able to visit here until I moved back a year ago and I just fell in love with it it’s a great place,” she said.

Lien says she hopes to bring in more conferences on various animal care topics along with sending staff to more training workshops so they’re up to date on the latest techniques and information.

She also hopes to bring in some more big animals to the park such as rhinos.