HARPURSVILLE, NY – (WIVT/WBGH) The Animal Adventure Chatters have stuck together since their start in 2017 and are making their way back to the park for the sixth year in a row.

Animal Adventure Park made national headlines in 2017 when the livestream of their pregnant giraffe, April, went viral. People from all over the world were tuning in each day to see what April and the park staff were up to until the birth of her baby, Tajiri. Over the course of her pregnancy, April won the hearts of many and the Facebook group “Chatters” was born. Chatters is a group of over 11,000 people who wanted an opportunity to discuss April and know more about her journey. Originally formed as a fan page for the giraffe, the group eventually decided to plan a trip to the adventure park to meet April and welcome Tajiri into the world. Since their start, they have visited the adventure park annually and are set to be arriving from all over the country later this week.

Starting August 9, Chatters will be hosting a meet and greet at the Holiday Inn in Binghamton. From 6 to 10 p.m., members will be able to meet and discuss their love for the park and the giraffe who started it all. There will be guest speakers, a Q and A, a 50/50, raffle opportunities, a safari photo activity, and a vendor selling various items the group has collected over time. There also will be a cash bar, coffee, tea, and snacks. At the event, Chatters will be able to collect everything they need for the weekend such as day passes for the park, preordered t shirts, and tickets for the dinners, lunches, and Afterglow party.

Day one of activities begins on August 10 with a day at Animal Adventure Park. Guests will be able to visit the giraffe sanctuary and all of the other animals before making their way back to the Holiday Inn for a dinner party. There, guests will honor April the giraffe, who sadly passed away in 2021, with a moment of silence and they will present Jordan Patch, owner of Animal Adventure, with a gift and check for his involvement in the group. There will also be a cash bar, live entertainment, and prizes. The second leg of the event will follow on August 11 with another day in the park. Chatters will be able to enjoy all it has to offer for the last day of the annual event. To close out the weekend, there will be an Afterglow party from 7 to 11 p.m., in the Holiday Inn ballroom. The celebration will be an animal themed pajama party and wristbands are needed for entry. Those in attendance will be able to dance and mingle while they enjoy a live DJ and karaoke. Hors d’oeuvres, coffees, and teas will be provided, and a cash bar will be available.

If you are an avid Animal Adventure Park fan and want to be a part of the Chatters, you can request to join their Facebook page here. For more information on the Animal Adventure Park, visit their website theanimaladventurepark.com.

Animal Adventure puts out live videos on their YouTube channel each day. To see what makes the Chatters such avid fans, visit the link on the park’s homepage or click here.