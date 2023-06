(HARPURSVILLE, NY) – (WIVT/WBGH) Animal Adventure is gearing up for its annual Drafts with Giraffes event on June 24.

The highly anticipated event allows guests to sample craft beer, seltzers, and ciders while they visit the animals. Food is available for purchase from the parks concessions and music will be provided by Kevin Ludwig.

Tickets sell out fast and must be purchased on the park’s website theanimaladventurepark.com .