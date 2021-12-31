HARPURSVILLE, NY – Animal Adventure ‘unofficially’ rang in the New Year today for children.

Ana and Elsa were there to host the ‘Frozen in Time Ball Drop.’

The Snow Sisters sang some songs from the movie and even played a little trivia with the kids to see who really knows the sisters, before ringing in the New Year.

After the countdown, they took pictures in front of where the ball drop happened.

PR Director, Kerry Gallagher says, 2022 will be Animal Adventures tenth season so get ready for what’s to come next year at the park.

“Especially with COVID on the top of everyone’s mind, having a nice outdoor event and venue for everybody to really enjoy celebrate the New Year. There’s been a lot of good this year, obviously some hardship, we lost April the Giraffe, but overall it’s been a very successful year for the park and we’re looking forward to everything that’s coming in twenty twenty-two,” she says.

This is the very last weekend to see hangout and feed the animals and see all the lights.

It will be open Friday through Sunday from 4 PM to 9 PM.

After Sunday, the park will be closed until Spring in 2022.