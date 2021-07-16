Animal Adventure Park welcomes tiger cubs

HARPURSVILLE, NY – Animal Adventure Park is announcing the arrival of two new babies.

Tiger cubs Bao and Ming have officially joined the park, marking the first time since 2015 the area has had tigers on display.

And, much it did with April the Giraffe, the park has set up a Tiger Cam live stream to monitor the cubs, giving viewers an inside look.

Animal Adventure Park owner Jordan Patch says the live streams really help build community and are great for education.

“Whether it’s classrooms or college settings even senior homes, it’s a source of education, it’s a source of calming, it’s a source of engagement, and in the end it turns into a community and that’s what we have here today. People traveled in from all over to watch these cubs go on debut and that’s a part of that community,” says Patch.

Bao and Ming can be viewed in person daily during their outside time, which is from 10:30 to 2:30.