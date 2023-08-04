HARPURSVILLE, NY – (WIVT/WBGH) Animal Adventure is hosting a quiet morning event to make sure everyone can feel included at the park.

The twice-annual Low Sensory Morning will be held on August 5 starting at 8:30 a.m. The park’s Low Sensory events are designed for those with autism and other sensory needs to enjoy a peaceful experience at the park, guided at their own pace.

In previous years, the events took place during the evening. Animal Adventure made the conscious choice in 2023 to switch to Low Sensory Mornings in order to better accommodate families and individuals. The park believes this allows a better experience for the guests when they are fresh and rested first thing in the morning. Though the event is especially appropriate for children and adults with Autism Spectrum or Sensory Processing Disorder, it is open to anyone with any type of special need or accommodation.

The park’s early access time will still allow those in attendance to enjoy all of the animals, animal feedings, and limited concessions. Animal Adventure will be open to the general public at 10 a.m.

For more information about the Low Sensory Morning, visit theanimaladventurepark.com.

No preregistration required for this event and regular rates apply. The event is free with a Park Membership.