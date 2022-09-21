HARPURSVILLE, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – On Sunday, September 25th, Animal Adventure Park is teaming up with Super Cooper Saves the Day Inc. to raise awareness for childhood cancer.

Super Cooper Saves the Day is a local non-profit organization named for Cooper Busch, a 4-year-old from Chenango Bridge who died in 2018 after a battle with leukemia.

The organization is dedicated to spreading smiles across the Southern Tier with random acts of kindness in Cooper’s memory and providing financial support to families impacted by childhood cancer.

This Sunday, guests are encouraged to wear the color gold to the park or tell the admissions team that they are “Going Gold”. In turn, Animal Adventure will donate $2 of every ‘gold’ admission to Super Cooper Saves the Day Inc.

According to Cooper’s mom, Tara Busch, Animal Adventure Park was one of Cooper’s favorite places. The family is incredibly excited to work with the venue to carry on Cooper’s legacy and Animal Adventure Park is equally excited to host.

“The Busch family are longtime friends of Animal Adventure Park, supporting our Low Sensory Evenings and other initiatives that benefit children in our community,” Jordan Patch, owner of Animal Adventure Park, said. “It truly means the world to us that Tara chooses us as a venue to share the special memory of Super Cooper. It is our honor to team up with her to GO GOLD this Sunday.”

The Park opens on Sunday at 10 a.m.