Animal Adventure Park thanks community members through July

HARPURSVILLE, NY- Over the month of July Animal Adventure Park hopes to show its appreciation for the community through a series of events.

Starting off the events is school system staff appreciation day this weekend.

To thank them for their hard work school employees from pre-k to 12th grade will receive free entry into the park with proof of employment.

Sunday July 18 18th from 9-10am the park will be holding a drive through event.

This allows accommodations for those unable to walk around the park to drive throughout it and enjoy all the park has to offer.

Hero appreciation day will be held on the 24th and 25th.

On these days the park welcomes Firefighters, Police officers, Medics, Military members, Dispatchers, Nurses, Doctors are welcome to visit the park free of charge with valid form of employment as a thank you for the great service they do for the community.

For more information on theses events visit Animal Adventure Park | Home (theanimaladventurepark.com).