HARPURSVILLE, NY – (WIVT/WBGH) Animal Adventure Park is saying “thank you” to all school system staff by offering free admission.

This weekend, all school personnel can enjoy the park for free by showing a valid school badge, pay stub, or other proof of employment. From teachers to bus drivers, administration staff to food service, custodians to coaches and more, all are welcome to attend. Free admission to The Preserve, their drive-thru safari facility, is also included.

Free admission is valid for the individual school staff member only.