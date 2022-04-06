HARPURSVILLE, NY – Animal Adventure Park is welcoming a new team member for its 10th season.

The park announced today the Mike Kerr has been named the new Director of Parks.

Kerr has decades of experience in the zoological industry, and will work to ensure that all departments are working well together and that the park’s animals and guests are being served appropriately.

Originally from Pennsylvania, Kerr grew up on a farm and has served in directorial positions at facilities such as zoos and aquariums throughout the country. He is also on the Board of Directors for the Zoological Association of America.

“I’m really excited to see the people. I think that this park, out of all the parks I’ve been to, has a very unique following,” says Kerr.

Animal Adventure opens for the season on April 27th.