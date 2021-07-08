Animal Adventure July events

HARPUSVILLE, NY – School is out, and so are the animals at Animal Adventure Park.

The park has a variety of activities planned for July.

Tomorrow and Saturday will be School System Staff appreciation day, where all school employees get in free with proof of employment.

Then, on July 18, the park will welcome back the Drive Thru Zoo experience.

And finally, on July 24 and 25th, it will be holding Hero Appreciation Day, honoring local heroes and essential workers, including military.

Park Manager Eddie Bello says everyone needs a day off.

“The pandemic was rough on everybody and especially our nurses and medical staff that kept everybody safe in the community. This is a great opportunity maybe you can unwind and come enjoy some time with the family here at the park,” says Bello.

The park is open daily from 10 to 5, with the Drive-Thru Zoo running 9 -10.

You can find out about these events and more at TheAnimalAdventurePark.com.