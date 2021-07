BINGHAMTON, NY- Hero Appreciation Days is Animal Adventures way of saying thank you to those who protect and serve the community on a daily basis.

It’s free admission for Police, Fire, Medics, Dispatchers, Doctors, Nurses, and Military.

You must present your badge or valid employment ID to receive free admission.

The event is taking place both Saturday and Sunday from 10-5 with last admissions being sold at 4.