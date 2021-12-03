Animal Adventure hosts holiday toy drive

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

HARPURSVILLE, NY – Animal Adventure Park is looking to give back this holiday season.

The park is introducing its first “Jungle Bells Give Back” toy drive.

You can stop by and donate a toy during the Jungle Bells event through December 12.

“Animal Adventure Park has always been an organization that cares for our community and gives back whenever we can, and I can’t think of any better time to do that than the holiday season,” Jordan Patch, owner of Animal Adventure Park, said. “This is a festive, fun time of year for us, and we’re excited to spread some of that holiday joy by giving back to those in need.” 

You don’t even have to purchase a toy ahead of time (although you certainly can) as Animal Adventure will offer acceptable toys in its gift shop.

Animal Adventure will match 100% of donations of items purchased at the park or in its online store.

Donations should be unwrapped.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Nominate a Remarkable Woman:

community calendar

Latest News

More Top Stories

Local News

More Local News