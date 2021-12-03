Animal Adventure hosts holiday toy drive

HARPURSVILLE, NY – Animal Adventure Park is looking to give back this holiday season.

The park is introducing its first “Jungle Bells Give Back” toy drive.

You can stop by and donate a toy during the Jungle Bells event through December 12.

“Animal Adventure Park has always been an organization that cares for our community and gives back whenever we can, and I can’t think of any better time to do that than the holiday season,” Jordan Patch, owner of Animal Adventure Park, said. “This is a festive, fun time of year for us, and we’re excited to spread some of that holiday joy by giving back to those in need.”

You don’t even have to purchase a toy ahead of time (although you certainly can) as Animal Adventure will offer acceptable toys in its gift shop.

Animal Adventure will match 100% of donations of items purchased at the park or in its online store.

Donations should be unwrapped.