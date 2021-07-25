Animal Adventure hosts ‘Hero Appreciation Days’

HARPURSVILLE, NY — It was a busy day for Animal Adventure Park as it held its “Hero Appreciation Days” weekend event.

The park rewarded local heroes such as police, fire, medics, dispatchers, doctors, nurses, and military members with free admission.

Helped by great weather, the park was full of people seeing and feeding the different animals.

The park also showed off its two new baby tigers.

Park Manager Eddie Bello says that it was a great way to give back to those who work hard for the community.

“Honoring everybody who has given so much to our community whether it’s firefighters, EMTs, police, nurses, doctors, everybody. What a tough year from COVID so we just want to thank everyone and honor them here at heroes weekend,” said Bello.

Animal Adventure is open from 10am to 5pm.