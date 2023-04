HARPURSVILLE, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – Late last month, Animal Adventure Park’s African lioness Bisa gave birth to three healthy female cubs.

The cubs are now ready to join the park’s full lion pride.

Tomorrow, there will be a full veterinary check-up and weigh-in of each of the cubs. NewsChannel 34 will be on hand.

Stay with us for more information + photos/videos online tomorrow afternoon and on air at 6 and 11 p.m.