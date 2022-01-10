HARPURSVILLE, NY (WIVT)- Animal Adventure Park announced a special honor on Monday, ahead of its 10th season.

After a lengthy application process beginning in September and including on site interviews and inspections, as well as hundreds of pages documentation, AAP has formally announced it has become a member of the Zoological Association of America, or ZAA.

The park’s application was reviewed by 11 members of the ZAA, and was accepted on December 28.

The ZAA only has around 60 accredited facilities around the country, and AAP is the first facility in New York to earn this distinction.

Other facilities in the ZAA include the Pittsburgh Zoo and Aquarium, Cape May County Zoo and the Fort Worth Zoo.

AAP owner Jordan Patch says this honor will help the park further conservation efforts and networking opportunities with other zoos to help protect species all over the world.

The park opens for season 10 on April 27th.